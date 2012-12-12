A$AP Rocky Previews “Pretty Flacko” (Remix) ft. Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka Flame & Pharrell [LISTEN]

A$AP Rocky surprised fans tuned into his Ustream with a preview of the “Pretty Flacko” (Remix). The reworked track ups the ante set on the original, now featuring appearances by Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka and Pharrell.

The video below is a rip of the Ustream session, but the verses can be heard clear as day. Spoiler alert: Each MC does respectively give the track that work, but Skateboard P is the absolute shining star here. The Virginia producer hasn’t sounded like this since his Gangsta Grillz.

This preview comes just days after A$AP Rocky unveiled the tracklist for his highly anticipated major label debut, Long.Live.A$AP. Spearheaded by the Drake, 2 Chainz & Kendrick Lamar-assisted single, “F**kin’ Problems,” the project will also feature Gunplay, Joey Bada$$, Santigold, ScHoolboy Q, Big K.R.I.T., and more. Long.Live.A$AP will see its proper release January 15. It’s available to pre-order on iTunes now.

Hear the “Pretty Flacko” (Remix) below. Also, check out a behind the scenes look at the making of A$AP’s upcoming “F-ckin’ Problems” video on the next page.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

—

Photo: Hypetrak

1 2Next page »