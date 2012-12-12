T.I. ft. A$AP Rocky – “Wildside” (Prod. By No I.D.) [LISTEN]

Tip’s Trouble Man: Heavy Is the Head will see its proper release next Tuesday, December 18, but that hasn’t stopped the Internets from getting their mitts on tracks like “Wildside.” T.I. uses personal anecdotes to support his explanation for why people in impoverished situations resort to criminal activity.

Devoted fans of the Kang will appreciate how similar this sounds to the T.I. of old. That comes complete with stories of being fronted work by his uncle, seeing fiends walk around like zombies and listening to Dr. Dre’s Chronic before running the streets.

A$AP Rocky contributes a verse from a similar point of view, instead speaking on a day in the life of a true Harlemite. The self proclaimed Pretty Motherf**ker actually sounds more at home on the ambient production at times. Critically acclaimed producer No I.D. shows his range as a beatsmith with this uncharacteristic beat.

T.I.’s Trouble Man: Heavy Is the Head is shaping up to be a strong body of work. Hear “Wildside” below.

—

Photo: BET