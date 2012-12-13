What Jay Electronica Was Up To In 2012, Besides Not Dropping An Album [PHOTOS]

There isn’t an MC in today’s game as superbly talented, yet astonishingly infuriating, as Jay Electronica. The New Orleans born rapper had the Hip-Hop world in a tizzy when, after bubbling for years, storming through with “Exhibit C” and signing on the dotted line with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, an epic event album was thought to be a given. However, after inking the aforementioned recording contract in 2010— which was announced in grand fashion two years ago to this very day— Act II: Patents of Nobility (The Turn) is still nowhere in sight.

What makes Jay Elec’s increasingly Detox-like level of record release half-stepping is that he’ll disappear from the public sphere for a little while, then randomly pop up again. This in itself isn’t a problem but it’s just that each time he makes a public cameo, be it on Instagram or in a salacious UK tabloid story, it’s a stark reminder that dude still hasn’t dropped his damn album. In 2012 Jay Electronica was in the news plenty of times, unfortunately it was rarely ever for actually releasing some new product.

Here’s a look at what Jay Electronica was up to in 2012. Whether this proves that Act II is merely a myth, is up to you.

