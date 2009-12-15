Lil Wayne Appears In Court, Cash Money/Young Money Tour Set To Kick Off

Lil Wayne made another scheduled appearance in court today regarding his felony gun possession charge.
As previously reported, Wayne pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon stemming from a 2007 raid of his tour bus. With his guilty plea in place, the court proceedings are continuing as he prepares for the inevitable, a bid in jail.
His appearance in court today was for another preliminary hearing. The presiding judge in the case, Judge Charles Solomon, will ultimately decide Wayne’s fate when he appears for sentencing February 9.
Until his doomsday, Weezy can stay busy with his CM/YM fam on their upcoming Cash Money/Young Money tour when it kicks off December 17 in Hidalgo, Texas. Stops include ATL, New Orleans and San Diego.
The dates for the Cash Money/Young Money Tour are below:
DECEMBER 2009
- 17 (Thursday) – Hidalgo, TX Dodge Arena
- 18 (Friday) – Laredo, TX Laredo Entertainment Center
- 20 (Sunday) – Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Center
- 26 (Saturday) – Atlanta, GA Phillips Arena
- 28 (Monday) – New Orleans, LA New Orleans Arena
- 31 (Thursday) – San Diego, CA San Diego Arena
JANUARY 2010
- 1 (Friday) – El Paso, TX Don Haskins Arena
- 2 (Saturday) -Tucson, AZ Tucson Convention Center
- 5 (Tuesday) – Beaumont, TX Ford Park Arena
- 6 (Wednesday) – Austin, TX Travis County Expo
- 7 (Thursday) – Allen, TX Allen Events Center
- 8 (Friday) – Lafayette, LA Cajun Dome
- 9 (Saturday) – Little Rock, AR Alltell Arena
- 10 (Sunday) – Southaven, MS Desoto Civic Center