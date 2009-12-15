LL Cool J Denied Entry Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Ladies Love Cool James but apparently not the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. At least not yet.

As Hip-Hop Wired previously reported, LL Cool J was up for contention during his first year of eligibility but it was announced that he didn’t make the final cut.

Other artists that were up for contention as well, but didn’t make the finals, included Disco Queen Donna Summer, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Kiss. This year’s inductees will be Reggae legend Jimmy Cliff, ABBA, The Hollies, Genesis and The Stooges and they will be bestowed their honor on March 15, 2010 at the ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria in New York.

So far, only two Hip-Hop acts have been inducted into the prestigious Hall. Grandmaster Flash and The Furious 5 were inducted in 2007 and The Kings of Rock… Run-DMC were bestowed the honor last year.