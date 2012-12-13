Chief Keef ft. Wiz Khalifa & 50 Cent – “Hate Bein Sober” [LISTEN]

Chief Keef‘s latest single features Wiz Khalifa and 50 Cent and it is called “Hate Bein’ Sober.”

This stand out record off of Chief Keef’s Interscope debut album, Finally Rich, is produced by one of the biggest hitmakers of 2012, Mike Will. This song had a video shot for it, but it was famously curved by Keef.

“He didn’t show up. I’m a Chief Keef fan, I like what he is. He’s something that has been completely created by the environment,” says Curtis about the no-show and the artist. “It’s what Hip-Hop was initially. Hip-Hop is pop music now.”

Although many of Keef’s lyrics are pretty inaudible throughout the song, it is a pretty catchy beat and keeps the Chicago MC’s streak of street-favorite records that’s sure to be chanted in many parties around the country.

Although 50 Cent doesn’t smoke or drink, he has the best verse on this song while Wiz Khalifa speaks on the benefits of smoking on that greenery throughout his verse. Keef is a smoker, Fredo’s a drinker and Tay Doe is on Molly water.

Now that we are all clear on the rapper’s vices of choice, hit the jump to get a listen to “Hate Bein’ Sober” and cop Finally Rich when it hits stores this Tuesday.