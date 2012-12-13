Freddie Gibbs ft. Slick Pulla – “Where Have You Been” [LISTEN]

Freddie Gibbs is currently promoting his Baby Faced Killer mixtape, but that didn’t stop him from re-releasing his previous effort, Cold Day In Hell, on iTunes. The reworked tape noticeably swaps out the Jeezy-assisted “Sittin’ Low” for Gangsta Gibbs’ take on Jay-Z’s “Where Have You Been,” but this isn’t surprising considering the MC’s recent circumstances.

CTE artist Slick Pulla plays the Beanie Sigel role on the track, which strongly differs from the heavy topic matter exhibited on the original. Here, the both MCs display potent “I can take your girl” raps.

Freddie Gibbs recently parted ways with Young Jeezy’s CTE imprint, stating that “It was a mutual decision.”

“It was a number of things. At the end of the day it was a decision for myself [and] my family. It wasn’t nothing against him or none of that. It was just a move that I had to make personally and business wise.”

“I’m not one of them guys man that sit back and be bitter,” he said. “This don’t define me. This is a move that I gotta make in my career. Players get traded from teams all the time. They go to different teams and win championships. It is what it is, bro.”

Hear Freddie Gibbs flex his pimp prowess on “Where Have You Been” below. An alternate version featuring Chicago MC, Sasha Go Hard, can be found below. Shout outs to FSD.

