LeCrae ft. Big K.R.I.T. & Ashton Jones – “Mayday” [VIDEO]

LeCrae has broken new ground in recent years as a Christian MC who is far from corny but still gets out the word.

His latest effort, Gravity, features Big K.R.I.T. and American Idol runner-up Ashton Jones on this track, “Mayday.” This soulful record kicks off with a reflective verse from Def Jam’s K.R.I.T. as he hits the church organ at a funeral with LeCrae and Ms. Jones.

Taking place in a memorial service for a deceased friend, LeCrae looks to the heavens and raps his prayer to the Lord asking Him to forgive us for we know not what we do.

This DJ Khalil-produced joint (Eminem, Dr. Dre, Slaughterhouse) is one of the stand out records from the album and enhances LeCrae’s strength of speaking on that real without sounding entirely too preachy. That is a feat in today’s pseudo-conscious rap, where a lot of MC’s say as they do and not do as they say.

Check out the new video from LeCrae, Big K.R.I.T. and Ashton Jones down below and if you haven’t gotten his new album, Gravity, get it right here.