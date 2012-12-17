Big Sean – “Guap” [VIDEO]

After shutting down Detroit streets to film it, Big Sean finally releases the video for “Guap.” The song serves as the lead single to the G.O.O.D. Music rapper’s forthcoming sophomore album, Hall Of Fame.

Motown serves as the videos backdrop (Detroit is his yard, after all), whether it be cruising in an OG whip, partying in a club or performing in a parking lot with hundreds of his closest friends. Sean took over Woodward Avenue in the D to make the clip happen, and it was well worth the trouble. The good times seen in the visual reflect the song’s content and the marimba inspired groove hooped up Young Chop (“I Don’t Like”) and Key Wane (“Amen”).

After just releasing a video for “Mula,” featuring French Montana a few days ago, Sean is clearly prepping to make his 2013 just as potent as 2012. Watch the Mike Carson & Mike Waxx directed video for “Guap” below.

—

Photo: Vevo