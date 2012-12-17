Wired 25: The 25 Best Music Videos Of 2012

In 2012, videos just don’t have huge budgets anymore. However, creativity has jumped up a bit and it’s made for some great visuals.

All week long Hip-Hop Wired will be counting down the best of 2012 and today we take a look at some of the best videos of the year. The veteran superstars like Jay-Z, Kanye West, Nas and Lil Wayne all dropped heat on the lens this year.

The young bucks also took their artistry to the next level like Wiz Khalifa, Odd Future, Drake and yes, Trinidad James. Although all of the channels that used to show nothing but music videos are relegated to reality TV, you are now the new producer of your own MTV.

Because of VEVO, YouTube, WSHH and more; all of the best music videos are right at your fingertips, and today we give you a look back on some of the best. Check out the best videos of 2012 down after the jump.

—

Photo: Tumblr

