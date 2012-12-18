Freeway, Neef Buck, Young Chris, Memphis Bleek & Peedi Crakk – “Roc Reloaded” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

The gang is all here as the last surviving members of the Roc-A-Fella family link up for “Roc Reloaded.”

Just in time for their big reunion show in New York tomorrow night at the Gramercy Theater, Freeway, Neef Buck, Young Chris, Memphis Bleek and Peedi Crack‘s reunion on “Roc Reloaded” is much needed.

This Jake One produced track is the second leak off of Freeway’s 7 track EP, Black Santa, set to drop on December 24th. What started at Jay-Z’s Made In America festival back in September continues as the Roc-A-Fella crew continue to work together, recapturing their magic of the early 2000s.

This is all well and nice, but you have to admit it would be nice to see Dame Dash and Jay-Z someday be a part of this good will that the crew are sharing together. We miss Roc-A-Fella. Throw your diamonds up after the jump and get a listen to “Roc Reloaded.”

DOWNLOAD: Freeway, Neef Buck, Young Chris, Memphis Bleek & Peedi Crakk – “Roc Reloaded”