Common Discusses Film Luv With Carson Daly [VIDEO]

Common was a recent guest on Last Call With Carson Daly, where he discussed a range of non-musical ventures he’s been working on. The Chi-town MC’s forthcoming film Luv lead off the topics of conversation.

Common actually produced and starred in this coming of age tale and spoke on his role as Uncle Vincent, an ex-con who must suddenly take on the father role of his orphaned nephew. The film’s trailer exposes Uncle Vincent’s internal conflicts, as he tries to embrace this new role.

“My character was really wanting to show [that] these are some of the things you need in life to be a man,” said Common. “You need to be assertive. You need to know who you are. You don’t have to be afraid to tell the truth, but then he also taught him how to drive at 11 years old. So, it’s misconstrued love in many ways.”

Common also revealed plans to drop an EP based on Luv, that will also be released in January. The “So Sweet” rapper is also working on his first mixtape ever, which will hold fans over for his 10th full length album releasing next year as well.

See Common’s full interview with Carson Daly below.

Photo: Last Call With Carson Daly