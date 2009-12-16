Juvenile and Drake To Perform At New Orleans Jazz Festival

The 41st annual New Orleans Jazz Festival is set to kick off and will feature two Hip-Hop acts in addition to a lineup of jazz, rock and pop performances.

The jazz festival is opening its doors to hometown hero and former Cash Money Millionaire Juvenile as well as Young Money’s Grammy nominated protege, Drizzy Drake. The two will hit the stage at the Fair Grounds race course during the April 29-May 2 festivities.

Most of the acts will be Louisiana natives, including the Neville Brothers, Irma Thomas, Pete Fountain, Dr. John and Buckwheat Zydeco.

In addition to the local acts, the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin will appear, along with Darius Rucker formerly of Hootie and the Blowfish as well as Pearl Jam, Van Morrison and BB King.

Tickets for the New Orleans Jazz festival go on sale December 22.