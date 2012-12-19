Wired 25: The Top 25 Albums Of 2012

Every day this week, Hip-Hop Wired and the Wired 25 will be counting down the best of everything from 2012.

Today, Hip-Hop Wired takes on the task of counting down the 25 best albums of 2012. All of the albums here were either released independently or through a major label from January 1st 2012 to December 18th, 2012.

After breaking down the best mixtapes of 2012 yesterday, the albums were a much more meticulous task of evaluating. With quality going above everything, this was not a popularity contest. The good thing about 2012 was the amount of outstanding records that were broken this year.

Our much talked about mid-year Wired 25 list could have had a number of albums take the top spot. At the end of the year, there were two albums that could really stake that claim for the top spot (oh, you know the two).

Check out today’s Wired 25 of The Top 25 Albums of 2012 after the jump.

