Slaughterhouse Moving to the Majors?

“Look out for an announcement from a major label regarding Slaughterhouse later in the week.”

Since releasing their self-titled debut back in July, Slaughterhouse has continued to catapult their careers in a way that a major label was unwilling to do when they were initially coming into the game individually.

Now with their presence undeniable, the major are clearly out scouting for new talent to bring in and Slaughterhouse are the top draft picks. According to Joell Ortiz, there will be an announcement before the week closes from a major label as it pertains to the future of Slaughterhouse having a new home to unleash their lyrical onslaught.

Standing behind Eminem during the “Forever” music video had fans hoping for the best and although there has been discussion with Royce Da 5’9” about linking back up with Slim Shady, there has been no definite word as of yet if Slaughterhouse will align themselves with Shady Records.

After the album dropped, all four members have each dropped their own separate LP or EP as Ortiz rounded everything out with the release of his mixtape Road Kill Tuesday, which should be followed by a joint take with longtime collaborator Novel for Denying the Predictable.

Everything for Ortiz is leading up to the release of his sophomore album, Free Agent, which is expected to hit February 23.

February will reportedly see Joe Budden close out the concept trilogy started by Halfway House and Padded Room with the release of his third album The Great Escape, although there has, surprisingly been no word from Budden in regards to the album aside from that fact that it will hopefully be out by that time.

Stay tuned in to see what happens for Slaughterhouse.