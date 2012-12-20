Time Pieces by Jason Goldwatch: Jay Electronica in Nepal [VIDEO]

Jay Electronica has grown to become one of Hip-Hop’s most elusive figures of recent memory; dare we say borderline mythical. Fans have been patiently waiting for the New Orleans MC’s proper debut, Act II: Patents of Nobility (The Turn), to no avail. And at this point, any Jay Elect sighting will both warm your heart and grind your gears at the same damn time.

Thank director Jason Goldwatch for surfacing this dated footage of Jay Electronica’s spiritual journey in Nepal. These visuals were shot during the same period as the short clip for the Just Blaze-produced track, “Dear Moleskine,” and show the MC’s interactions with the country’s indigenous people.

The black and white stylized imagery is the latest installment of Goldwatch’s “Time Pieces” series, a set of short films shot with a Super 8 mm camera. The subjects chosen are personal heroes and cultural icons in the director’s eyes.

See the visuals and a statement by Jason Goldwatch below.

“Second installment. Through Kathmandhu. Shot then developed by hand and cut by hand. The song the footage is set to is called ‘Namaste,’ it was written and composed by MCA after his first trip to Nepal. I’ll always remember that we almost died in a helicopter when the Himalayan fog rolled up on us, just below base camp on Mount Everest (Sagarmāthā to the locals). We were forced to emergency land, just our translator, helicopter pilot, the DP, myself and Jay in a foggy valley, waiting for the fog bed to clear. We stayed up almost all night and drank Johnny Walker and laughed ‘tll the sun rose. We were so alive and so far away but we truly felt like we were home.”

