Future – “Hard” [VIDEO]

The current king of Hip-Hop and croon, Future, changes pace with a street oriented jam titled “Hard.” St. Louis born, but Atlanta based producer Metro Boomin laced the Freebandz rapper with a hard hitting track that’s reminiscent of his Dirty Sprite days. The visuals show Future doing his patented rap and sing rendition with a double cup and a few bands in tow.

“Hard” appears on the Welcome To Mollyworld mixtape. Peep the audaciousness of that title. The project released in September and features hit records “Turn On the Lights” and the “Same Damn Time” (remix). If you’re looking to stay ahead of the curve, a track by Freebandz affiliate Young Scooter titled “Columbia” is noteworthy too. You’re welcome.

Future‘s hard work recently granted him a joint venture between his recording home, Epic Records, and his Freebandz Entertainment record label. On top of that, the Atlanta MCs plans on dropping a collaborative album with French Montana called Medusa in the near future. Looks like Future will establish his place in the game in 2013.

See the visuals for “Hard” below.

Photo: Epic