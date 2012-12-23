Drake Parties At “Ladies Night” In St. Maarten Club [PHOTOS]

Besides some stray verses, we haven’t heard any new music from him in a long minute, so where has Drake been? The Toronto rapper was recently spotted partying in St. Maarten back on Wednesday (December 19) while on vacation and from the description, Drizzy lives the party life he raps about, when not waxing lyrical about his feelings.

The New York Post has the details thanks to their “sources”:

Rapper Drake was spotted “partying like a rock star” in a St. Maarten club Wednesday night. Drake, who sources tell us was on vacation in the Caribbean island last week, was the life of the party among the estimated 1,500 people at Tantra Night Club’s “Ladies Night.” First, the “Take Care” rapper got in the DJ booth and stayed there for about 20 minutes hyping up the crowd. Though he didn’t bust any rhymes, sources later spotted Drake rapping along to the music while he popped bottles of champagne at his table.

The “Find Your Love” rapper happened to bump into Machine Gun Kelly at the same party. After connecting, their respective entourages started partying together.

Drake’s name recently came up amidst talk of Lyor Cohen and Irv Gotti partnering in a new management firm. Word is Irv has his sights on landing the YMCMB rapper as a client. Also, Drake’s OVO label recently aligned with Warner Bros. Records for distribution.

