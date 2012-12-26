If You Use The Term “YOLO” For Profit, Drake Wants A Check [PHOTOS]

According to Drake, if you’re making cash off the term YOLO, you better cut him a check.Yesterday (Dec. 25), the YMCMB rapper, who helped popularize the acronym for “You Only Live Once” via his song “The Motto,” put some vendors on notice, via Instagram, for using the term on apparel without his okay.

“Walgreens….you gotta either chill or cut the cheque,” said Drake when posting a picture of baseball hats with “YOLO” across the front to his champagnepapi Instagram account. The “Take Care” rapper then posted pic of a t-shirt with Charlie Brown and Snoopy on the front framed with the words “YOLO is my motto.” This time, the Toronto rapper’s message was, “Macy’s…same goes for you.”

Does Drake have a claim? Gawker noted that there are currently over 100 YOLO copyright claims. So those cheap, 2 for $12 hats may be a reach. But, he definitely has a case with the shirt with the Peanuts characters, which is probably isn’t bootleg since it’s being sold at Macy’s, because it incorporates the word “motto.”

What did we learn from this? Drake is very self-aware of his influence and the copious amount of loot is can create. Thus the OVO clothing line and the OVO label’s recent deal with Warner Bros. Records. Also, Drake has a Christmas tree/Hannukah bush with the star of David atop it as well as a pillow with an OVO owl logo on a lounge chair, which sits near a stripper pole. That, and Drake still shops at Walgreens and Macy’s. Yolo, indeed.

