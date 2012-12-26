Jay Electronica Goes On Drunken Twitter Rant On Christmas Eve [PHOTOS]

Jay Electronica got drunk on Christmas Eve and was on Twitter. So you know what happens in the next part of this story.

The Roc Nation rapper dropped his opinion on a variety of topics, including that he loves Meek Mill’s album and “Philly ni–a” rappers in general, he “f-cks wit” Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul, Kid Cudi and others musically and still f-cks with Lil Wayne. He did offer up some critique for Weezy, though. “I fux w wayne nem too, but tell him I said get back on that hollygroove sh-t ni–a f-ck that!”

Also, Mr. Electronica wants to make an album with the Villain. “Somebody tell MF DOOM let’s make a f-ckin album,” he tweeted. He also says French Montana isn’t lyrical but that he has “Birdman” type swag, and he even dared 50 Cent to say something about it. Uh oh.

Unfortunately, Jay Elec has since deleted all his tweets save for one. But this is the Internet, and nothing is ever truly wiped clean. The good folks at Pigeons and Planes were able to snag every one and we have some of the best screen grabs in our gallery.

Expect Jay Electronica’s proper debut, Act II: Patents Of Nobility (The Turn) in…never mind, but you can check what the “Exhibit C” rapper was up to in 2012 here. Check out some of the comedic praise, and slander, after the jump.

