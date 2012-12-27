Curse Of Hov?: 10 Things That Went Wrong With The Brooklyn Nets Since Jay-Z Tweeted [PHOTOS]

Jay-Z doesn’t tweet a lot. When he does, it’s news. On November 26th, shortly after his Brooklyn Nets defeated the cross-borough rivals in the New York Knicks, he tweeted.



“The city is under new management,” the God MC tweeted shortly after the Nets squeaked out a 96-89 victory in the teams first meeting. However it seems like everything has gone downhill since that very tweet.

Could it be that Shawn Carter may have cursed his own team? Maybe. The team has been on a tailspin ever since that fateful day when the Nets upended the Knicks in Brooklyn. Hip-Hop Wired takes a look at all of the things that have gone wrong in the Brook since that tweet.

—

