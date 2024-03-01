Natania Reuben Says Diddy, Not Shyne, Was The Trigger Man In Infamous 1999 Club Shooting

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s already been a wild 2024 for Sean “Diddy” Combs because of all the accusations and lawsuits being thrown his way. Now, a decades-old court case is once again in the spotlight as one of its victims is speaking out and pointing her finger squarely at the Hip-Hop icon.

According to Vibe, the woman who was shot during the infamous nightclub shooting in 1999 that led to Diddy and Shyne getting arrested and standing trial for the incident is now saying that it was the Bad Boy CEO who actually shot her in the face on that fateful night. Natania Reuben took to Instagram Wednesday (Feb. 28), to put Diddy on blast for the incident. Diddy was acquitted in a court of law, but Shyne did an eight-year bid before being deported back to his home of Belize upon his release in 2009.

As to why she decided to clear the air on the situation that left her maimed all these decades later, Reuben took the time to explain her motive in the post.

Per Vibe:

“Let me tell you why that is of utmost importance to me,” Reuben said of the current legal issues plaguing Combs. “Because I am the woman he shot in the face in that December 27, 1999 Club New York shooting. I have told everyone ad nauseam since then, even the surgeon who did the surgery to take the bullet, I got shot in my face with a 9 mm hollow-point bullet called a cop killer.”

Reuben remained adamant that she fingered Diddy as the triggerman decades ago, insisting that she told the medical staff that performed surgery on her such immediately following the shooting. However, she suggests that Combs was able to bribe witnesses of the crime to dispose of incriminating evidence against him.

“I literally told everyone and never changed what I said,” she added. “I watched him, I got [shot] in the face, I watched him fire the gun. I’ve said it all this time. Even the surgeon who did my surgery testified in the criminal trial that while they were putting me under [anesthesia]. I was screaming, ‘Puffy [shot] me in the face.’… Everybody knew he did it, but he paid off the club bouncer and all these other people to hide the video. That’s his MO.”

Reuben suggested that Diddy was able to pay everyone off to help get him off the hook and even said that Diddy tried to intimidate her by flattening the tires on her car multiple times.

Whether or not Diddy responds to her claims remains to be seen, but given everything that’s being thrown his way these days, we won’t be surprised if he keeps his lips sealed. Nothing good can come of him talking about any of these allegations.

Check out Natania Reuben’s side of the story below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.