A$AP Rocky Says He “Don’t Want No More Lawsuits” [VIDEO]

2012 was an impact year for A$AP Rocky, that will be capped off with the release of his debut album, Long.Live.A$AP on January 15, 2013. Hot 97’s Miss Info caught up with the Harlem rapper in his hometown to discuss his very good year including the leak of his album, travelling the world and avoiding lawsuits.

Info caught up with A$AP, and A$AP Ferg, at Black Star Music uptown. One person that the “Goldie” rapper was proud of working with this year was producer Danger Mouse, who produced “Phoenix” on his new album. “I wanted to work with him more than anybody on my album,” said A$AP. “When I got to work with him it was just like a big, big experience. I wasas just happy. I could probably never get over that.”

Besides music, controversy also followed A$AP thanks to altercations at shows—the A$AP Mob delivered fades at SXSW. Also, he recently plead guilty to grand larceny for attacking a pair of amateur photographers in Manhattan back in July. As part of the plea deal, he was sentenced to three days of community service, and must pay a $250 fine.

However, A$AP insist such incidents are no longer going to happen. “I don’t want to get sued no more,” he said. “I don’t want no more lawsuits. I feel like if somebody violate me, I let God deal with it. I’m keeping it fresh.”

Watch the full interview below.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

—

Photo: Hot 97