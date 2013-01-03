Kat Stacks Released From Immigration Facility [VIDEO]

Andrea Herrera, better known as super-groupie Kat Stacks, was given a deportation reprieve Wednesday, making her a free woman.

Immigration Judge Jerry Beatmann Sr. told Stacks, the native of Venezuela, that she would have to leave the United States last year, but on Wednesday he signed the order for the 23-year-old’s release from a Louisiana immigration facility following her appeal.

Beatmann ruled she wasn’t going to add anything to American society, and ordered her deported last year. The appeals board also stated in their decision that the “Kat Stacks persona is disturbing and in no way a positive contribution to society.”Her family and lawyer said she was a victim of sex trafficking and created the Stacks persona to survive.

However, the board founded that “other compelling factors, particularly her long history of abuse, outweigh the negative factors.”

“And they have determined that as a matter of discretion, Andrea deserves a second chance,” said Stacks’ attorney, Mayra Jolie. “Freedom, baby” she tweeted with a picture of her identification. “The boss always treats me first class,” she tweeted with a picture of a plane ticket leaving Louisiana while referring to WorldStarHipHop founder, Lee “Q” Denat.

Kat Stacks’ name went down in infamy as one of the most popular Hip-Hop groupies after claiming to have relations with rappers ranging from members of Young Money to Soulja Boy and many more.

Check out coverage of her release courtesy of NBC South Florida down below.

—

Photo: Vibe