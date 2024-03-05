Serato & Roland Team Up For Special Edition Record Day Vinyl

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Serato and Roland have teamed up for a special edition vinyl that marled the celebration of “303” Day” on March 3. The vinyl was created in collab with DJs J. Rocc, Fast Eddie, Shadow Child and DJ Haus, while the Serato + Roland TB-303 Bass Line / TR-606 Drumatix Control Vinyl will serve as a “time capsule and toolkit” to pay homage to Roland’s classic 303 and 606 synthesizers.

Roland’s TB-303 Bass Line Synthesizer and TR-606 Drumatix were released in 1981 and credited with revolutionizing the music industry. The machines became to electronic music and by the end of the decade and into the early 90’s the tech became TK in. production kits.

Per Serato:

The first record pays tribute to the distinctive bass lines of the 303, reinterpreted by hip house pioneer Fast Eddie and influential dance music DJ and producer Shadow Child. The second record simulates the pulsating drum beats of the 606 reinvented by seminal producer DJ Haus and J. Rocc, one of the original turntablists.

“When I first heard the 606, it was a revelation – it’s right up there with the best,” said said J. Rocc in a press statement.

Adds Fast Eddie said, “If it wasn’t for the 303, I wouldn’t even be here right now talking to you. That’s my history.”

The hope is that the limited edition vinyl serves as inspiration for future producers as they make their beats, with Roland’s iconic equipment. Find more information about the project right here.