Drake Gets Tattoo On His Back Honoring Late Uncle & Grandmother [PHOTOS]

Drake’s love for his late grandmother and and uncle was very real. The YMCMB rapper recently got images of his deceased kin tattooed onto his back.

Drizzy got his ink done by tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado, who shared pics of the session on Twitter, on December 27th, 2012. The rather large tattoo is photo of Drake’s uncle and grandmother,z Evelyn Sher, hugging. The tattoo is in the middle of a couple of previous tattoos which are blurred out in the picture. One is the infamous portrait of R&B starlet Aaliyah (in August he got another tattoo dedicated to her and his hometown as well). The other appears to be a woman, it can be seen in one of the photos in the gallery without being blurred out, but it’s not clear who it exactly is.

Any guess who it is?

Although he has far less ink than his buddy Lil Wayne, it seems Drake have Tunechi beat when it comes to significance of said tattoos. Check out all of the “Miss Me” rapper’s tats, that we know of, in the gallery.

Photos: Instagram

