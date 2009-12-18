The Neptunes Named Producers Of The Decade

The Neptunes are ending the year on a high note and have been named the top producers of the decade. According to Billboard, the duo of Pharrell and Chad Hugo are worthy of the honor through their stellar production on his like Jay’Z’s “Give It To Me” and The Clipse’s “Grindin.”

So who else made the list?

Timbaland, Kanye West, Lil Jon, Bryan Michael Cox and JD just to name a few.

Peep Billboard’s list of ‘Top Producers of the Decade’ below.

Do you agree or disagree with this lineup?

I think it’s fairly accurate….Jazze Pha had some hits though. Swizzy too….