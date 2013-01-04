Akon ft. Wiz Khalifa – “Dirty Work” [LISTEN]

Akon’s fourth studio album, Stadium, has been on the shelf for a while. Whether or not that album sees the light of day, a new single featuring Wiz Khalifa has surfaced called “Dirty Work.”

This record is produced by DJ Frank E! and is a departure from the Akon that has been predominantly making house music for a while. “Dirty Work” is much more of the hard edged R&B that brought the Konvict Music CEO acclaim early in his career on albums like Trouble and Konvicted.

This is the second collaboration from the two in as many efforts as Akon appears on Wiz Khalifa’s latest album O.N.I.F.C. on the song “Let It Go.” O.N.I.F.C. currently sits at #3 on the Rap Billboard charts.

There’s been no official word on when we can expect Akon’s fourth studio album, Stadium, but he doesn’t seem to be in a huge rush. That Gaga money is comfortable. Check out the new record called “Dirty Work” after the jump.

Photo: Billboard