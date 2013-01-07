Amber Rose Celebrates Baby Shower With Wiz Khalifa, Christina Milian & More [PHOTOS]

It seems like Amber Rose has been pregnant forever, hasn’t it? Wiz Khalifa’s main squeeze is set to pop their little bundle of joy any moment now and threw a blue themed baby shower.

The loving couple, who say they want to be legally married before having their child, invited a ton of their friends over to shower the soon-to-be parents with tons of gifts and needs for the newborn.

Some of the guests for the intimate party included Christina Milian, fellow parent-to-be Lola Monroe, Tocarra, Los, and more. “We had a good ol down home baby shower today. No Papz, No booshiness just Fun, Friends, Family, Food & Good times,” tweeted Amber, who is due with their son any week now.

The soon-to-be mother rocked a colorful keyboard dress made by Jeremy Scott, who also gifted the couple with some baby Adidas kicks for the occasion with a camo’d teddy bear. “My dearest Amber, I’m so excited for you and can’t wait to meet your baby boy, Love Jeremy,” he wrote on the sneaker box.

Since all of your invites were lost in the mail, hit the jump to check out the photos from the babyshower in the slideshow.

—

Photo: Instagram via HIpHopStan

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18Next page »