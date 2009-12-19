This Just In! Lil Wayne Detained at Texas Border!

Although details are still developing, according to the Texas border patrol, Lil Wayne has been detained at an interior border checkpoint. The incident is rumored to be drug related as Wayne and 11 other members who were on the tour bus are being held in Falfurrias, Texas. The southern Texas city which is about 100 miles from the boarder of Mexico, uses its B.P checkpoint for most people passing.

Officials have claimed that the bus was stopped and pulled to the side when K9 dogs started picking up a scent from the tour bus. Both buses were searched where they found marijuana in each bus. Although no further details about the incident have come out, according to the venue owner at the Laredo Entertainment Center in Laredo, TX, the Young Money concert has been canceled because Wayne and his entourage did not show up and could not be reached.

This is obviously not the first time we have heard Wayne’s name in the news lately. Earlier this year, Wayne was arrested on a gun charge and will face a year of jail time starting in February 2010. Wayne has also had a bad track record for marijuana possession, which would not be a good thing for him with another seeming to be in process.

