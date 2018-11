Actress Brittany Murphy died Sunday after going into cardiac arrest and not being able to be revived. Murphy was found unresponsive in the shower by her mother and rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

She was 32-years-old.

Murphy is known for her roles in “Clueless”, “Don’t Say A Word” and her supporting role in “8 Mile” with Eminem.

She is survived by her husband, Simon Monjack.