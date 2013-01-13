Curren$y – “His And Her Ferraris” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Whether on a major label (Warner Bros.) or rolling independently, Curren$y Spitta’s output of music is nonstop. The New Orleans MC drops a new cut called “His And Her Ferraris” that will appear on his upcoming New Jet City mixtape.

The instrumental if Rick Ross’ “Dice Pineapples” and Spitta drops the seamless flow you should be familiar with over the Cardiak produced track.

On Christmas Eve, the former Young Money rapper dropped a three-track mixtape called 3 Piece Set that featured the production of just Thelonius Martin as well as featured guest Young Roddy.

As for Curren$y’s highly anticipated, and highly delayed, new collaborative project with Wiz Khalifa called Live In Concert will be now be dropping as a retail album. The reason for the bar code is lawsuits and sample clearances. “We wouldn’t feel comfortable dropping Live In Concert until we get the samples cleared. With how these suits keep poppin up, mixtapes ain’t safe,” Curren$y stated via Twitter. “Lots of lawsuits being handed out to folks for making free mixtape jams. Wiz, Mac, myself even, we got to play this one smart.”

Still no word on when Live In Concert will be in stores, though. For now, Listen to and download “His And Her Ferraris” below.

Download: Curren$y – “His And Her Ferraris”

