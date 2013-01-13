Reality TV Stars Attend Common’s Luv Screening In Atlanta [PHOTOS]

On Friday (January 11), Common was in Atlanta to screen his upcoming film, Luv. The venue was Frank Ski’s restaurant and a number of familiar reality stars, including Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta came through to watch and discuss the movie.

Besides Steebi and Joseline, also in the place were Kandi Burruss of Real Housewives of Atlanta and her fiance Todd as well as rapper/actor David Banner and DJ Eddie F of Heavy D & The Boyz fame.

In LUV, Common plays Uncle , who spends a day with nephew, which leads to some good and harsh lessons being learned since the character is an ex-convict. To accompany the release of the film, which screened at the Sundance Film Festival last year, the Chicago rapper plans to release an EP at the end of January. Com also has plans to drop his first ever mixtape in April, to be followed by a new album in September.

Just yesterday, Common can be heard in MC mode on a new cut from producer No ID’s Coc-aine 80’s project called “Fly @ss Pisces,” which also features Jhene Aiko.

Luv will be in theaters January 18. Check out photos from the Atlanta screening in the gallery. Check Common’s crispy green Nike Air Force 1’s, too.

Photos: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

