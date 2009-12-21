Nike and Hip Hop Team Up for Christmas [Video Included]

What would the holidays be without some Christmas cheer? Lupe Fiasco and KRS-One decided to become more animated by featuring themselves in the Nike puppet commercials with NBA superstars LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.
With Christmas a few days away, Lupe played the role of Blitzen the Reindeer as he took on Kobe, LeBron and Santa, played by KRS.
A lyrical battle between the two couldn’t stop the outcome of a basketball game between Santa and his Reindeer.
Peep the video for the battle/game here:
The Challenge:
The Outcome:
