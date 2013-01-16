A$AP Rocky Performs “Long Live A$AP” & “Wild For The Night” On David Letterman [VIDEO]

2013’s biggest Hip-Hop release so far is easily A$AP Rocky’s long awaited debut, Long.Live.A$AP. Last night, to help ensure those first week sales numbers are stout, the Harlem rapper performed the album’s title track and “Wild For The Night” on CBS’s the Late Show With David Letterman.

That PMF wasn’t alone, though. After Letterman provided the introduction, A$AP was backed on stage by DJ Clark Kent, A-Trak and producer araabMUZIK. After performing the first verse of “Long Live A$AP,” A$AP jumped into a rendition of his Skrillex collaboration “Wild For The Night. With the special guest DJ’s scratching and cutting along with araabMUZIK doing his drum machine as musical instrument routine, they hooked up a live rendition of the song’s high paced, frenetic track.

The previous evening, A$AP and the A$AP Mob stopped through Funkmaster Flex’s radio show on Hot 97 and dropped some freestyles.

Long.Live.A$AP is in stores right now. Watch his performance on David Letterman’s show below.

[Spotted at Mr. World Premiere]

Photo: YouTube