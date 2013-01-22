Behind The Scenes Of Beyoncé & Terry Richardson’s GQ Cover Shoot [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

UPDATE: Officially sanction video below and some new candid outtakes from the shoot in the gallery.

When Beyoncé does stuff, especially in slow motion, it’s best to be quiet and enjoy the spectacle.

That’s what we are going to do in this video for the behind the scenes video of Beyoncé’s GQ cover shoot. In a New York abode with the legendary Terry Richardson, the mom bounces up and down playfully and in a sultry manner.

The woman dubbed one of the se*iest women of the 21st century earns every bit of that accolade by looking better than ever after having a baby. The beautiful triple threat plays in the kitchen with some flour as well as donning her husband’s Roc-A-Fella chain and a Brooklyn Nets hat.

Originally aired last night on Entertainment Tonight the “Single Ladies” songstress plays with a football and a helmet to play up her upcoming Super Bowl performance as well as dancing around in a large men’s dress shirt and some shorts.

You know, some of life’s greatest pleasures are so simple. Beyoncé dancing around in slow motion with little clothing on and not many words is one of those things. Shush, be quiet. Enjoy this.

Check out the video after the jump.

—

Photo: GQ

1 2 3Next page »