Birdman Signs America’s Got Talent’s Sarah Lenore To Cash Money/YMCMB

The ever growing YMCMB Empire continues to build everyday, and Birdman with Slim have added another member record label.

Sarah Lenore of America’s Got Talent fame has officially signed to the label that houses such acts as Lil Wayne, Drake, Nicki Minaj and Bow Wow.

“Sarah is a star in every sense of the word. She is a strong performer, has a beautiful voice and lights up the room. My brother Slim and I have big plans for her,” says Birdman in a statement. “She is glamorous, but also very much the girl next door, and very relatable.”

“Over the past few years I have had the chance to sign with different record labels – but I held off, hoping for that perfect opportunity. My patience paid off when the perfect opportunity came by way of Cash Money Records,” says Sarah in a press release. “I cannot think of a better way to introduce myself to the music industry than to sign to the most powerful and influential independent label in the music industry. The chance to work with Birdman and Slim and have access to their professional team and resources is both a dream and a reward.”

Lenore, who shined on the show hosted by Nick Cannon, Sharon Osbourne, Howie Mandel and Howard Stern, also signed with the Williams’s publishing company Money Mack Music. As part of the deal, Money Mack Music will marketSarah’s music to television and film, as well as release songs to online services like iTunes and Spotify and assist with licensing of songs for covers and sampling.

Photo: NBC/Universal