Joe Budden ft. Fabolous, Twista & Tank – “She Don’t Put It Down (Remix)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

DJ Enuff gets the premiere of Joe Budden’s new remix to his lead single, “She Don’t Put It Down.”

Originally featuring Lil Wayne, the remix taps frequent collaborator Fabolous, Twista and retains Tank for the remix. This remix keeps the original beat, but this song features all new verses from the featured parties. Fab toe taps this song in a mode that he’s very much used to when it comes to R&B record and Twista puts it down in his rapid fire pace that has brought him much acclaim.

Also featured here, Budden recently took a visit to ESPN’s First Take and spit a freestyle over the show’s introduction with host Cari Champion. You can check out the remix to “She Don’t Put It Down” as well as Joe’s First Take freestyle down under the hood.

DOWNLOAD: Joe Budden ft. Fabolous, Twista & Tank – “She Don’t Put It Down (Remix)”

—

Photo: VH1