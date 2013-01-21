Nickelus F ft. Drake – “Number 15” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Drake re-connects with his old rhyme partner out of Virginia, Nickelus F, on this new record called “Number 15.”

This song, which was previously heard over a recorded video that went viral last year of Drake smoking a hookah, is featured on Nickelus F’s new free project Vices. This song if produced by Jake One and is the outro on the free album that you can download right here.

Drake and Nickelus F frequently collaborated in the early days of the Toronto superstar’s rap career and most notably on the rapper’s first mixtape, Room For Improvement. This song features a rare new verse from the YMCMB and OVO artist.

Drake is currently shooting the video for his yet-to-be-released single “Started From The Bottom.” OVO Season has almost returned. Get a listen to “Number 15” by Drake and Nickelus F after the jump.

DOWNLOAD: Nickelus F ft. Drake – “Number 15”

—

Photo: MySpace