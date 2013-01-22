Ab-Soul & JMSN – “You’re Gone” [LISTEN]

The first offering off of TDE’s Ab-Soul and Detroit singer/songwriter JMSN is here off of their upcoming joint album, Unit 6.

This new record called “You’re Gone,” which serves as an anthem for slipping drugs into a woman’s drink, is a pulsating track that haunts throughout. The two relatively new artists are joining forces after they both released quality independent projects in controlSYSTEM and Priscilla respectively.

The Unit 6 project is tentatively slated for a late February release as of now, but as with most indie projects, that is absolutely subject to change. After a stream was released a few hours ago, the song was made available for purchase on iTunes. You can purchase that song by clicking right here.

However, if you want that good ol’ Free.99 stream, hit the player down below after the artwork to listen to Ab-Soul & JMSN’s “You’re Gone.”

[Spotted at DDotOmen]

Photo: Instagram