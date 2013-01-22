Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar & Nas Headline NYC’s Governors Ball [VIDEO]

Kanye West will join a stellar lineup as he headlines the New York City Governors Ball this summer.

Kings Of Leon, Nas, Kendrick Lamar, Erykah Badu, Azealia Banks, Gary Clark Jr., Miguel, Grizzly Bear, Pretty Lights, The xx, Feist and more will touch the stage from June 7th to the 9th at Randall’s Island.

The press release notes that this marks the first non-Throne headlining slot for West since 2008, even though ‘Ye recently completed a round of consecutive performances at Revel Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey late last year.

The last time Kanye West took the stage in New York City was at Madison Square Garden for the 12. 12. 12. concert benefit for Hurricane Sandy relief. A third headlining act will be joining West and Kings Of Leon, but it has yet to be announced who will join them as of press time. Kanye is currently crafting his next solo project, so this show might be the first time he performs a lot of those records.

If you want to watch the show live and in living color, make your way over to the official website for the Governor’s Ball and purchase tickets right here.

[Spotted at HHDX]

—

Photo: Us Weekly