Wired 25: The 25 Best Hip-Hop Moments From Chappelle’s Show [VIDEOS]

Get ready to feel extremely old. On January 22nd 2003, Chappelle’s Show made its debut on Comedy Central.

Today marks the ten year anniversary of the debut of Dave Chappelle’s wildly popular sketch comedy show. The controversial show starring the stand-up comedian is still one of the funniest television shows ever to air.

The show pushed the boundaries of what was allowed and not allowed on cable television as Chappelle shined a humorous light on race relations, pop culture, politics and everything in between.

What we’ll never forget about Chappelle is the stage that he always gave Hip-Hop. It was one thing to include Hip-Hop artists as performers on the show, but it was the comedian’s use of the artists in the sketches that made for some truly unforgettable. Dave’s ability to equally satirize some of the most iconic artists in Hip-Hop also added to what made Chappelle’s Show the benchmark in sketch comedy television.

In no particular order, take a look at some of the most hilarious Hip-Hop moments in the history of Chappelle’s Show. We miss ya, Dave!

—

Photo: Tumblr

