A$AP Rocky Models Raf Simons, Paul Smith & More In STYLED By oki-ni [PHOTOS]

No matter what you may think of his tastes personally, A$AP Rocky is one of Hip-Hop most’s influential style aficionados of the moment. The Harlem rapper recently got hooked up in fresh wears as part of oki-ni’s STYLED series.

While A$AP spits “Raf Simons, Rick Owens/Usually what I’m dressed in,” on his hit “Peso,” for this photo shoot (hooked up in London) he was dipped in menswear from the likes of Maison Martin Margiela, Kenzo and Paul Smith’s Spring/Summer 2013 collections. But of course, he was also rocking Rick Owens and Raf Simons, as well as Jil Sander, too.

If you have a taste and the money for the high-end designer clothes that PMF is rocking in the photo shoot, you can head over to oki-ni, a style and menswear website, to get your hands on them yourself.

Lately Rocky has been on his grizzly promoting his just released debut album, Long.Live.A$AP. While overseas in the UK he performed a cover version of Gnarls Barkley’s “Who’s Gonna Save My Soul” and also freestyled for DJ Semtex on BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Live Lounge.

Check out A$AP Rocky sportying gear you won’t find at Dr. Jays or Foot Locker in the gallery.

Photos: oki-ni

