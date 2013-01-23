Kendrick Lamar Wants To Appear In Saturday Night Live Skit [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar is this weekend’s musical guest for Saturday Night Live, but he’s looking to double-down by also appearing in a skit. Lamar spoke with MTV News, and asked producers to consider further including him in the show.

“Yeah, I’ll do a skit,” he said. “We clown around in the studio all day; I can do it on TV in front of the camera. Put me in one of those skits ‘SNL’! Wassup?”

The grandeur of being booked to grace the stage with only one album under his belt, is not lost on the “Swimming Pools” rapper. ” ‘SNL,’ that’s a whole ‘nother world, especially for a new artist in hip-hop. I’m blessed,” he continued. “I’m fortunate to not only have the urban culture to be looking at my music, but just everybody around the world to feel the same way about it. And I just really appreciate everybody taking the time out to listen.”

Lamar’s good kid m.A.A.d. city debut was released last fall. His appearance on SNL will be hosted by Maroon 5 frontman, Adam Levine.

Photo: MTV News