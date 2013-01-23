Eve ft. Pusha T & Juicy J – “She Bad Bad (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Eve finally solidified a release date for her upcoming album, Lip Lock, and is dropping off a remix to her lead single to celebrate the occasion.

After over ten years, Eve will follow up her last album Eve-O-Lution with Lip Lock on May 14th. She will release this album independently and will feature the likes of Snoop Dogg, Pusha T, Juicy J, Chrisette Michele, Claude Kelly, Swizz Beatz, and more.

Speaking of guest appearances, Eve taps Pusha T and Juicy J for the remix of her lead single, “She Bad Bad.” This West African inspired tune gets tune up courtesy of the G.O.O.D. Music golden child and the trippy one Mr. Juice Man.

This record definitely gets a deserving upgrade with some minor tweaks and major verses. Hit the jump after the artwork to get a listen to the remix of “She Bad Bad” with Pusha T and Juicy J.

[Spotted at Rap-Up]

—

Photo: Rap-Up