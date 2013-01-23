N.O.R.E.’s ‘What, What’ Trailer Featuring Eminem, Jay-Z, 50 Cent & More [VIDEO]

If you are a Hip-Hop historian, this is going to be a pretty enjoyable eight minute watch. Before Hip-Hop DVDs and the internet, N.O.R.E. (now known as P.A.P.I.) carried a camera with him everywhere.

Being a man that was before his time, he recorded everything. Sort of like today, he brought his camera into sessions, video shoots, label meetings and more. He also documented interviews and more to create a documentary that was going to be called What, What.

The amount of people who became bigger than what they were then in this trailer is mind-blowing. Jay-Z, 50 Cent, Nas, Diddy, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, The Diplomats, an incarcerated Capone, Rev Run, Dame Dash, Fat Joe, Big Pun, Wyclef, KRS-One, and literally too many more to name in one sitting.

“Before all these rap dvd’s and behind the scene’s my brother Nore aka Papi was taping everything,” N.O.R.E. says. “We used to go around with this and just hit record, if we wanted an interview we made it happen. What What!”

Gems. All Gems in this trailer. No word on when this will ever see the light of day, but we are all hoping it does soon.

Check out the NSFW trailer after the jump.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

—

Photo: YouTube