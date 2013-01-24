Justin Timberlake ft. Jay-Z – “Suit & Tie” [LYRIC VIDEO]

After about a seven year hiatus from the music scene, Justin Timberlake is about to get real busy. After sparking his return with “Suit & Tie,” we get a lyric video for the new song that features a verse from Jay-Z and production from Timberland.

It’s a lyric video, but JT is actually in the clip; going about his business, getting groomed and dressed to the nines before hitting the studio. No Jigga, though.

“Suit & Tie” is already a hit and the song was used to help launch the recently rejuvenated MySpace, that Timberlake owns a stake in. Also, the former ‘N Sync member will be performing at a Super Bowl pre-party called DIRECTV Super Saturday Night to be held on Feb. 2 at the DTV SuperFan stadium and hosted by Mark Cuban.

We’re guessing the chance of there being some sort of wardrobe malfunction will be nil.

Timberlake’s forthcoming third album, titled The 20/20 Experience, will be produced entirely by Timbaland. Until then, and until we get the official visual, check out the official lyric video for “Suit & Tie” below.

—

Photo: VEVO