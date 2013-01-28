Nelson George Says Beyoncé’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance May Be Perfection

Beyoncé’s dominance on both the music charts and onstage should not be undervalued. Looking ahead to the former Destiny’s Child lead singer’s Super Bowl XLVII headlining halftime performance, fans should expect another tightly choreographed set from one of music’s best live performers.

The Shadow League’s contributing writer Nelson George does his best to remind fans and detractors that Beyoncé Knowles is coming back for her crown after a brief hiatus, all while tending to marriage and motherhood with husband Jay-Z. “While not as radical as Marvin Gaye’s re-imagining of the tune for the 1983 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles, Beyoncé managed to personalize a difficult melody and actually pronounce all the words clearly, a task we all know is rarely accomplished,” wrote George of Beyoncé’s sort of lip-synched performance of the National Anthem at last week’s inauguration of President Barack Obama.

George highlighted that Beyoncé has been in New Orleans the past two weeks, apparently preparing for her performance. Although some high profile snafus have happened during the big show, most infamously Janet Jackson’s “Nipplegate,” Queen B has a record of showing up big. “Expect no such missteps from Beyoncé, a relentless perfectionist. With Michael Jackson as an obvious role model, the lady is clearly consumed by some form of pop world domination,” added George.

Since last fall’s announcement that Beyoncé would be a part of the halftime extravaganza, fans and the media alike have speculated on what to expect and an onstage Destiny’s Child reunion has been confirmed. There was even a contest for Bey fans to join her onstage for the performance. All eyes will undoubtedly be glued to TV sets around the world this coming Sunday for sure.

Super Bowl XLVII with NFC champions San Fransisco 49ers squaring off against AFC champions Baltimore Ravens will air Feb. 3, 2013 on CBS at 6:00 p.m. ET. Read the rest of Nelson George’s story over at The Shadow League.

—

Photo: MSNBC