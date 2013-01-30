A$AP Rocky Featured In Alexander Wang Commercial, Collaborating w/ Raf Simons [PHOTOS]

A$AP Rocky’s much discussed affinity for high end clothing is paying off. The Harlem rapper has a collaboration with designer Raf Simons on the works and is featured in a new Alexander Wang commercial.

Dat PMF took to Instagram last night to drop images from the collection he has in works with Raf Simons. As Complex reports, a source in the A$AP Mob says the “Raf Simons 1995 [is] for A$AP friends and family only. All [we] can say for now.” Recently, Rocky was spotted rocking kicks from the adidas x Raf Simons collection over in Paris during Fashion Week.

In the Wang spot for his Spring 2013 T collection, Bon Qui Qui (comedienne Anjelah Johnson), who you might recognize from Madtv (shout out to StyleBlazer for putting us on) got a gig at the Alexander Wang flagship in NYC and proceeds to be obnoxious and rude to everyone. Except for A$AP, who comes in to get a shirt. But of course, Bon Qui Qui also happens to be a struggle rapper with a CD that she hands to the “Goldie” rapper. The video is worth watching for her performance of “I’ma Cut You.” Hey, it’s kind of catchy.

Check out images of the Raf Simons 1995 x A$AP collection in the gallery and the Alexander Wang commercial below.

Photo: YouTube

