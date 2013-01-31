Drake Will Be Releasing A New Single On Grammy Night

Drake is almost officially back, even though he never really left. The Toronto rapper will be releasing a new single called “Started From The Bottom” on Grammy night, February 10.

Billboard reports that Drizzy’s record label reps have confirmed the new song’s impending release. No word on who handles the production on the new song.

A couple of weeks, photos from the set of the song’s Little X (Director X ) directed video appeared on line. In the pics, the “Best I Ever Had” rapper is seen wearing all white while he is out and about somewhere in Toronto.

Drake sophomore album, Take Care, was released back on November 5, 2011. Despite going over a new LP that artist had remained on the radar of his fans thanks to numerous guest appearances with artists like A$AP Rocky (“F-ckin’ Problems”), 2 Chainz (“No Lie”), Kendrick Lamar (“Poetic Justice”) and most recently Lil Wayne (“Love Me”).

Besides returning with a new album, Drake has been getting his business in order, too. In late 2012 it was reported that the YMCMB rapper had landed distribution for his own OVO (October’s Very Own) label via Warner Bros. Records.

Check out a couple of new flicks from the set of “Started From The Bottom” that Drake shared himself on the next pages.

